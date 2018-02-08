Amazon starts Whole Foods home delivery service in Cincinnati

Amazon announced Thursday Cincinnati is among cities with Whole Foods Market home delivery service.

Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more, Amazon said in a joint statement with Whole Foods Market.

Groceries also are being delivered through Prime Now to neighborhoods in Austin, Dallas, and Virginia Beach.

The companies plan to expand the service nationwide later this year.

“We're happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Deliveries are available daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers can visit www.primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.

Cincinnatians also can get groceries delivered to their residences from other stores such as Meijer and Kroger.

