Mini-casino headed for Lawrence County, along Ohio border

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The owners of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono Mountains have won the rights to build a mini-casino in Lawrence County, on the Ohio border.
They submitted a winning bid Thursday of nearly $21.2 million.
It was the best of three offers, for the third mini-casino auction to date.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 new mini-casinos. They can have 750 slot machines and license holders can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.
The first two licenses raised $90 million for a state government scrounging for cash, one for a casino in south-central Pennsylvania's York County and another for a casino in Westmoreland County, outside Pittsburgh.
Bids are limited to the state's licensed casino owners, for now.
This story has been corrected to show that the bid was nearly $21.2 million, not $21.9 million.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Though FC Cincinnati's future with Major League Soccer is unclear, West End residents being crystal clear about the fact they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School.Full Story >
Though FC Cincinnati's future with Major League Soccer is unclear, West End residents being crystal clear about the fact they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School.Full Story >
Cincinnati police apprehended a wanted suspect in Westwood on Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police apprehended a wanted suspect in Westwood on Thursday.Full Story >
The 30th annual Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The 30th annual Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday night to provide information on an increase to electric rates proposed by Duke Energy.Full Story >
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday night to provide information on an increase to electric rates proposed by Duke Energy.Full Story >
High pressure will build in Thursday and provide a dry but chilly day.Full Story >
High pressure will build in Thursday and provide a dry but chilly day.Full Story >