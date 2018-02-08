Ohio Supreme Court upholds triple-killer's death sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.
The court's 6-1 ruling Thursday comes in the case of Curtis Clinton, sentenced to die for killing 23-year-old Heather Jackson and her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son in Sandusky in northern Ohio in 2012.
Court records say the victims were strangled. Clinton was also convicted during his jury trial of raping the 3-year-old girl. The 46-year-old Clinton denied the charges.
The court rejected arguments from Clinton's attorneys that allegations he choked and raped a 17-year-old girl a week earlier shouldn't have been used as evidence to bolster the case against him in the family's killing.
Clinton's attorney declined to comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Though FC Cincinnati's future with Major League Soccer is unclear, West End residents being crystal clear about the fact they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School.Full Story >
Though FC Cincinnati's future with Major League Soccer is unclear, West End residents being crystal clear about the fact they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School.Full Story >
Cincinnati police apprehended a wanted suspect in Westwood on Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police apprehended a wanted suspect in Westwood on Thursday.Full Story >
The 30th annual Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The 30th annual Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday night to provide information on an increase to electric rates proposed by Duke Energy.Full Story >
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday night to provide information on an increase to electric rates proposed by Duke Energy.Full Story >
High pressure will build in Thursday and provide a dry but chilly day.Full Story >
High pressure will build in Thursday and provide a dry but chilly day.Full Story >