Police: Woman stole $5K in Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors purses

Crime Stoppers released this security image of the purse theft suspect (Provided)

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of stealing nearly $5,000 worth of designer purses at the Liberty Center Mall.

The suspect stole two Louis Vuitton bags and two Michael Kors purses from Dillard’s on Feb. 6, according to Cincinnati Police.

The woman left the store and jumped into a waiting red vehicle with a partial license plate of GYA, authorities said.

On Thursday, Crime Stoppers released two photos of the suspect.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

