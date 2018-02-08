Kentucky latest state to eye change in solar power law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - People with solar panels on their homes would get less credit for the extra energy they generate under a bill moving through the Kentucky legislature.

The Natural Resources and Energy Committee approved House bill 227 on Thursday. It would let utility companies compensate people who sell excess energy from solar panels at the wholesale rate instead of the retail rate.

Advocates say the change would make it fair for people who can't afford to install solar panels. But companies that sell the solar panels say it could put them out of business.

The bill has had trouble in the committee. Last week, House Republican leaders added three people to the committee. The bill passed by a 14-4 vote, with two people voting "pass" and one abstaining because of a conflict.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.