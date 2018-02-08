McDonald's is giving away an 18k gold 'Bling Mac' ring

McDonald’s is giving away a gold, gem-encrusted ring version of the classic Big Mac. (Source: McDonald's/YouTube/CNN)

(CNN) - McDonald’s is giving away an 18-karat gold, gem-encrusted ring version of its classic Big Mac sandwich.

This seven-layer, stackable ring is called the "Bling-Mac," and Cosmopolitan reports that it's worth upwards of $12,000.

McDonald’s announced the contest via Twitter on Wednesday.

For a chance to win, social media users must tweet out to McDonald’s their love for the Big Mac by using the hashtag, #BlingMacContest.

The contest is from Feb. 7 until Feb. 14.

Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.?? And we're celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! ?????? pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018

This McDonald’s promotion comes with the launch of three different Big Mac sizes: Grand Big Mac, Big Mac, and Mac Junior.

