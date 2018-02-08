The Latest: Ex-high school principal gets 9 years for porn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a former high school principal for child pornography (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A former Kentucky high school principal has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for child pornography after uploading nude pictures of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.

Stephen Kyle Goodlett apologized in Louisville federal court Thursday to his victims and the judge.

He says what he did was "morally reprehensible," and that he failed to live up to the standards he set for other people.

Goodlett pleaded guilty last year to federal child pornography charges after a young alumnus of LaRue County High discovered that naked images she had taken for her boyfriend at age 15 had been uploaded to a Russia-based pornography trading website. Authorities traced it to Goodlett, and found many images on his devices.

Prosecutors say Goodlett covertly searched the confiscated student cellphones for nude photos of teenage girls and saved them to thumb drives to be viewed and traded on the internet.

Goodlett taught at Elizabethtown High School south of Louisville and then was principal of LaRue County High School for three years until he was fired in 2016 after being charged in state court with more than 60 counts of child pornography. Those state charges are still pending.

