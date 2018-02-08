Duke Energy proposing 15.7% rate increase in NKY

The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday night to provide information on an increase to electric rates proposed by Duke Energy.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Boone County High School's auditorium. A question-and-answer period will last an hour. Public comments will follow around 6:30 p.m.

The utility company, which serves 140,000 customers in Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Gallatin, Grant and Pendleton counties, is seeking to increase its annual base revenue by approximately $48.6 million, or about 15.7 percent.

The higher base rates would increase a typical residential monthly electric bill by $15.17, or about 17.1 percent, according to Duke Kentucky estimates.

Duke Kentucky said the reasons for the increase include an inadequate rate of return on investment, recovery of costs related to the acquisition of the entirety of the East Bend power plant near Rabbit Hash in Boone County, recovery of storm restoration costs from Hurricane Ike in 2008, and costs related to the deployment of an advanced metering system.

The last electric rate increase took for Duke Kentucky happened in January 2007.

The Boone County High School is located at 7056 Burlington Pike, Florence, KY 41042.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.