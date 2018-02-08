Duke Energy proposing 15.7% rate increase in NKY

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.Full Story >
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.Full Story >
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.Full Story >
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.Full Story >
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.Full Story >
