Bill proposing job protections for pregnant workers advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police officer Lyndi Trischler was forced to go on unpaid leave when her request to go on light duty was denied while she was pregnant.
The lost income during her time away from the Florence police department resulted in financial hardships, forcing her family to move in with relatives.
Trischler spoke out Thursday in favor of a bill that would amend Kentucky's civil-rights laws to provide on-the-job protections for pregnant women.
The measure was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support.
The workplace accommodations proposed for pregnant women would include opportunities for temporary transfer to less strenuous duties. It also could include more frequent or longer work breaks and accommodations to allow them to sit while working.
The legislation is Senate Bill 38.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Though FC Cincinnati's future with Major League Soccer is unclear, West End residents being crystal clear about the fact they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School.Full Story >
Though FC Cincinnati's future with Major League Soccer is unclear, West End residents being crystal clear about the fact they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School.Full Story >
Cincinnati police apprehended a wanted suspect in Westwood on Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police apprehended a wanted suspect in Westwood on Thursday.Full Story >
The 30th annual Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The 30th annual Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday night to provide information on an increase to electric rates proposed by Duke Energy.Full Story >
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday night to provide information on an increase to electric rates proposed by Duke Energy.Full Story >
High pressure will build in Thursday and provide a dry but chilly day.Full Story >
High pressure will build in Thursday and provide a dry but chilly day.Full Story >