Bill proposing job protections for pregnant workers advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police officer Lyndi Trischler was forced to go on unpaid leave when her request to go on light duty was denied while she was pregnant.

The lost income during her time away from the Florence police department resulted in financial hardships, forcing her family to move in with relatives.

Trischler spoke out Thursday in favor of a bill that would amend Kentucky's civil-rights laws to provide on-the-job protections for pregnant women.

The measure was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support.

The workplace accommodations proposed for pregnant women would include opportunities for temporary transfer to less strenuous duties. It also could include more frequent or longer work breaks and accommodations to allow them to sit while working.

The legislation is Senate Bill 38.

