Prosecutor: 15-year-old had sexual contact with child at in-home daycare

A Franklin man was charged with having sexual contact with a child that was under the age of eight at an in-home daycare, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Michael Abner, who is now 22, is accused of three acts of gross sexual imposition. The incidents happened when he was 15-years-old.

The prosecutor said the alleged incidents occurred on Clearbrook Drive, where over the past seven years, the home has been operated as a daycare. He added Abner knew the child separate from the daycare and has had access to other children after the incidents happened.

According to Fornshell, law enforcement has no information to suggest there are other victims.

If any parents have any suspicions or concerns their child may have been a victim, they are asked to contact Detective Jeff Stewart at 937-746-2882.

