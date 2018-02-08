Man charged with sexual abuse involving juvenile

A Dayton, Ky. man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges involving a juvenile.

Daniel Graham, 33, was arrested Monday by Campbell County Police after they were made aware of the allegations against him.

The investigation led investigators to charge Graham with two counts of sexual abuse.

He is being held in the Campbell County Detention Center.

The Campbell County Police Department is not releasing any further information at this time.

