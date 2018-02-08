Woman sentenced in $300,000 embezzlement scheme

Angelia Zwick, also known as Angelia Strunk, 47, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for defrauding her employer.

Zwick, who was convicted of one count of wire fraud and one count of willfully filing a false income tax return with the IRS, was also ordered to pay nearly $329,000 in restitution to Sheakley Group, Inc. and its insurers and nearly $122,000 in restitution to the IRS.

Court documents show she defrauded her employer by embezzling funds from July 2009 to May 2013 by wiring stolen funds that were meant for customer refunds to a bank account for Amerihealth and Lise Solutions LLC, a company she owned.

As a result, IRS, state investigators and the United State Secret Service found she took at least $328,000.

In addition, Zwick filed false income tax returns with the IRS for the 2010, 2011 and 2012 income tax years, for which she owes $121,810 in additional income taxes.

The IRS requires income from illegal activities be reflected in your 1040 filings.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.