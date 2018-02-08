Man arrested in connection to fatal Bond Hill gas station shooting

A man was arrested on an open murder warrant for the shooting and killing of Anthony Harris in a Bond Hill gas station parking lot on Jan. 24.

Police said they found Harris, 36, at VP Fuels in the 4600 block of Paddock Road just after 3:30 a.m. He had been shot inside a Lexus and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Cincinnati and Akron Offices of the US Marshal’s Service arrested 21-year-old Robert Earl Neal on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.