Large fire at Middletown warehouse ruled arson; $5,000 reward offered

The fire broke out in the 300 block of North Verity Parkway. (FOX19 NOW)

Investigators say a massive blaze at a Middletown warehouse was arson, according to city officials.

It took crews 14 hours to contain the fire inside the North Verity Parkway building on Feb. 3.

Nearly one week later, authorities announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

More than 50 firefighters and multiple departments were brought in to fight the blaze and prevent damage to neighboring structures and utilities.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is funding the reward.

