The Latest: GOP rival Taylor would withhold vote from DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on Ohio's race for governor (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says she would not support Attorney General Mike DeWine for governor in Ohio's general election if he prevails in their race for the Republican nomination.

Taylor told Scott Spears in an interview on WWGH-FM radio Thursday that DeWine and his running mate, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), are "the career politician status quo establishment ticket" and she considers them "out of touch."

DeWine's campaign spokesman called Taylor's statement an "extremely troubling" signal that she's for "herself and Democrats."

Taylor's comments come in an increasingly bitter Republican contest to succeed GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

Taylor has distanced herself publicly from Kasich and intervened to ask the Republican State Central Committee not to pick sides at its Friday meeting by endorsing DeWine.

12:15 a.m.

A former infantry field surgeon-turned-venture capitalist has made an 11th-hour entry into Ohio's crowded governor's race.

Jon Heavey, of suburban Cleveland, was among 2018 candidates who filed petitions by Wednesday's deadline.

Heavey's among eight Democrats officially running to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

They include former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich), state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee), ex-state lawmaker Connie Pillich and former Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor are running on the Republican side.

Five Republicans filed to vie for their party's nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Democrats have fielded candidates for all 99 Ohio House races. Republicans say many of the contenders lost to GOP candidates previously.

