Editorial: Apologies aren't enough after racist chants at HS game

The recent story coming from Elder High School has most of us just shaking our heads. What were these kids thinking? And, what were their parents thinking?

It all happened on February 2nd when Elder was playing St. X. Elder students in the stands were chanting inappropriate and racial slurs against two St. X players - one an African American and another of Asian descent. The game was stopped so that school could address what was happening in the bleachers.

Since then, Elder administrators have apologized and say they will talk to students about diversity and they are even taking some students to St. X to talk about the incident.

Consider this: In February, during the time when we proudly observe Black History month, we are once again talking about racial divide in one of our high schools in Cincinnati.

Apologies aren't enough.

This should be used as a teaching moment - both at school and at home. These students will soon be young adults in the workforce. They need to understand that this type of behavior is not acceptable and reflects poorly on themselves, their parents, their school, and our community.

