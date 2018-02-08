Harley-Davidson recalls 250k bikes due to failing brakes

Harley-Davidson said it will service the affected bikes at no cost to the owners. (Source: Harley-Davidson)

(CNN) - Harley-Davidson is recalling 250,0000 motorcycles because of a problem that can cause brakes to fail without warning.

The models involved are the 2008 to 2011 Touring, CVO Touring and VRSC, which all have anti-lock braking systems.

The motorcycle retailer said the problem can be fixed simply by flushing the brake fluid.

Harley-Davidson said it's performing the service at no cost to the owners.

There have been 43 complaints, three accidents and two injuries reported on the motorcycles associated with the braking problems.

