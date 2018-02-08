Hungry? Lazy? Taco Bell and KFC delivery coming soon

(CNN/KTRK/WXIN) - The food delivery app Grubhub will soon be making the dreams of couch potatoes everywhere come true: Taco Bell and KFC, delivered to your door.

Yum! Brands, the parent company of the two fast food chains, is buying $200 million of Grubhub stock, and a Yum executive will join the Grubhub board in a deal sealing the partnership.

Grubhub's stock soared 28 percent on the news by mid-morning on Thursday.

Taco bell already offers some delivery through the service DoorDash. But Grubhub says Yum's investment will allow it to "further enhance the ordering and delivery experience for diners, restaurants and drivers."

