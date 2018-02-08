Cincinnati police apprehend wanted suspect in Westwood

Cincinnati police apprehended a wanted suspect in Westwood on Thursday.

Officers were on scene at 269 the LaFeuille Ave., off of Queen City Avenue.

Swavay Reaves was seen running into the woods behind 2587 LaFeuille Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Police said he was possibly armed with a pistol.

He was apprehended shortly thereafter, and police said the weapon was recovered.

