LIST: Black History events in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Literary Activism Workshop Series

February 3, 10, 17, & 24

Location & Times Vary

The community is invited to a 4-week FREE Cincinnati Literary Activism Workshop hosted by local author and activist Franki B. Kidd thanks to a grant from Pen America. The workshops will be taught by a diverse group of creative professionals who will teach the community how to create, publish, and produce content as a means to evangelize or promote a social cause, to share a message, some news or a personal story. Each workshop will be held in a different location. For more information and to register, emailsugarfreefranki@yahoo.com.

Black History Used Book Sale

February 10 & March 17

Community Action Agency, 1740 Langdon Farm Road, 45237

9 a.m.



The Friends of the Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is holding an off-site, mini book sale in observance of Black History Month. Visit our table at the Community Action Agency and browse books and used media celebrating Black History. Come to one or both of the events. For more information, call 513-369-6035.

Marian Spencer: Keep on Fighting

February 10

The Public Library of Cincinnati & Hamilton County, 800 Vine Street, 45202

2 p.m.

Join biographer Dorothy H. Christenson for a talk about Cincinnati legend, Marian Spencer, who achieved some civic leadership firsts in her adopted home of Cincinnati and a legacy of lasting Civil Rights victories. Of these, the best-known is the desegregation of Cincinnati’s Coney Island. Her campaign to raise awareness of industrial toxic-waste practices in minority neighborhoods was later adapted into national Superfund legislation. For more information, call 513-369-6900.

AARP Soul Cinema

February 13

Northgate 14 Xscape Theater, 9471 Colerain Avenue, 45251

7 p.m.

Enjoy complimentary admission to watch Straight Outta Compton. The group NWA (O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell) emerges from the mean streets of Compton in Los Angeles, California, in the mid-1980s and revolutionizes Hip Hop culture with their music and tales about life in the hood. To attend this event, you will first need to register with AARP. For more information, call 1-877-926-8300.



Maya Angelou’s A Writer’s Legacy

February 17

Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm Street, 45202

11 a.m. & 1 p.m.



The Children’s Theatre Cincinnati is proud to bring you a world premiere biographical sketch of the iconic Maya Angelou. Her talents as an actress, dancer, songwriter and poet entertained and challenged us. This impactful performance is ideal for grades 5-12. Show times are 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Performances are free to the public, but ticket reservation is required to enter. For more information, or to reserve your ticket call 513-977-8837.