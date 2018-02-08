Former mayor, on FC Cincinnati's interest in West End: 'Wake up and see what time it is'

FC Cincinnati fans cheer in the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati won 1-0. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Though FC Cincinnati's future with Major League Soccer is unclear, West End residents being crystal clear about the fact they don't want a soccer stadium anywhere near Taft High School.

Former Cincinnati Mayor Dwight Tillery talked at a community meeting Thursday about need versus want and expressed displeasure with an inability to find the funds for West End projects in years past.

"They're going to gentrify all the way down to the boathouse," he said. "Wake up and see what time it is. They ain't playing with us. And let's go Monday and tell them we ain't playing with them."

"Why is it when they want our land that they decided all of the sudden we need to invest?"

FC Cincinnati is still considering several locations for a soccer-specific stadium. Just this week the Hamilton County Commissioners renewed a promise to build a parking garage for such a stadium.

Some in the West End say if it ends up there it not only changes dynamic of the neighborhoods, it will wipe away a stadium built for Taft High and other schools in that area.

Team president and general manager Jeff Berding released a statement Thursday night that read, in part:

We hope West End residents and community leaders will be open-minded to what a potential FC Cincinnati stadium site in the West End could bring to the community. We look forward to, and we believe it is appropriate for the opportunity to first present at the CPS School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., then to the West End Community Council board meeting on Feb. 13 at 6:00 p.m. then with other community meetings being scheduled now. Our goal is to hear from and directly speak with West End residents. We have met with the NAACP and continue to meet and talk with other community leaders and stakeholders on how FCC can do the most good for our region.

Berding said the team hopes to learn this month whether it has been granted an MLS expansion bid. If awarded a franchise, FC Cincinnati will build a new, privately funded $200 million-plus soccer stadium. The West End, Oakley, and a site in Newport are all technically still in play for the stadium site.

Interest in the Oakley and Newport sites has seemed to wane since the club made its pitch to MLS in December. Prior to the pitch, the club said it'd be taking the Oakley site plans with them.

West End discussions have ramped up as of late. According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the team hired former mayor Mark Mallory, "whose family is West End royalty," to help communicate with West End residents.

Here's more from Berding's Thursday statement regarding a possible West End site:

We are frustrated that we cannot share more detail at this time but have said that some of the site configurations include Stargel Stadium, some do not. If we would build on a site that included Stargel, FCC commits to building a new bigger and better Stargel adjacent to the school. Taft High School building was rumored to be part of a stadium site. While there are several configurations in the West End that could work, there is no scenario which would touch the Taft High School building in any way.

Will the club find out about the bid by March? That remains unclear but is the hope.

