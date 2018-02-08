Arrest made after puppy thrown down stairs, beaten with flashlight, burned

Middletown police have made an arrest in the case of a dog severely beaten by its owner.

Police say Stephen Collins, 19, was arrested and charged with cruelty to companion animals, a felony.

The rescue group Joseph's Legacy says Collins was caring for the five-month-old lab mix when he threw the puppy down the stairs, burned the animal, and beat it with a flashlight.

Rescuers say it happened after the pup, named Valhalla, peed in the 19-year-old's room.

When Valhalla was taken to the Monroe Family Pet Hospital, it had several broken bones and cigarette burns on her ears and head. The medical staff had to place a pin in her leg. Her pelvis, which is currently stitched up, is expected to heal on its own.

Joseph's Legacy is hoping to put her up for adoption after she makes a full recovery.

A court date has not yet been set for Collins.

#NEW update on story @FOX19 NOW brought you first: Stephen Collins, 19-year-old accused of throwing this puppy down the stairs & of beating her w/a flashlight in Middletown, has been arrested & charged with animal cruelty. Rescuers say this is justice for Valhalla. pic.twitter.com/F1o6kfIKt3 — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) February 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.