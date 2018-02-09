Winter storm pounding Midwest blamed for 2 deaths

A warmer and, at times, wetter weather is likely for many days to come as the subtropical branch of the jet stream gets active.Full Story >
A warmer and, at times, wetter weather is likely for many days to come as the subtropical branch of the jet stream gets active.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.Full Story >
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoFull Story >
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoFull Story >
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeFull Story >
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeFull Story >
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesFull Story >
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesFull Story >
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsFull Story >
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsFull Story >
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsFull Story >
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsFull Story >
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesFull Story >
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftFull Story >
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >