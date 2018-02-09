Crash closes WB I-275 in Indian Hill

Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down at Loveland-Madeira Road due to an accident early Friday.

The highway is expected to reopen about 4:30 a.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's traffic safety investigators are on scene photographing the crash site now.

Two vehicles were visible at the scene overnight: one stopped in the middle of westbound lanes and a second that crashed into a metal barricade on the right side of the highway.

An officer with a law enforcement agency in the eastern area of the county spotted the accident as he drove by and reported it to dispatchers at 12:30 a.m., dispatchers said.

At least one person was taken to a hospital.

That person's condition and further details were not released.

