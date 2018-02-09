Sheriff: Small child suffers serious head injuries, investigatio - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Sheriff: Small child suffers serious head injuries, investigation underway

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities say they are investigating after a small child was seriously hurt and hospitalized earlier this week.

The child suffered serious head injuries Wednesday night at Shadow Lake Mobile Home Village on Shadow Lake Drive off Mason-Montgomery Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Further details were not released due to the ongoing investigation, sheriff's officials said.

