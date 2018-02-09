Sheriff: Small child suffers serious head injuries, investigation underway

Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.Full Story >
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.Full Story >
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.Full Story >
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.Full Story >
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.Full Story >
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.Full Story >
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.Full Story >
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.Full Story >