Prosecutors re-indict former model in murder-for-hire plot

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors have re-indicted a former Ohio model accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her two stepdaughters.

Tara Lambert was sentenced in 2016 to seven years in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. An appeals court overturned her conviction in 2017, saying there was a paperwork error in her original indictment.

The 35-year-old Ashville woman is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for her arraignment on two charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Lambert is suing her original attorney claiming he provided ineffective counsel.

Her new attorney, Sam Shamansky, tells The Columbus Dispatch he plans to work "professionally, diligently and ethically" in their defense.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.