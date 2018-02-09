Prosecutors re-indict former model in murder-for-hire plot

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors have re-indicted a former Ohio model accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her two stepdaughters.
Tara Lambert was sentenced in 2016 to seven years in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. An appeals court overturned her conviction in 2017, saying there was a paperwork error in her original indictment.
The 35-year-old Ashville woman is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for her arraignment on two charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.
Lambert is suing her original attorney claiming he provided ineffective counsel.
Her new attorney, Sam Shamansky, tells The Columbus Dispatch he plans to work "professionally, diligently and ethically" in their defense.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Five people are hurt after an ambulance crash on Route 122 Friday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol troopers.Full Story >
Five people are hurt after an ambulance crash on Route 122 Friday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol troopers.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The principal of Elder High School met face-to-face with the school's biggest supporters Thursday, following a racially charged incident at a basketball game this past week.Full Story >
The principal of Elder High School met face-to-face with the school's biggest supporters Thursday, following a racially charged incident at a basketball game this past week.Full Story >
Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 20s across the Tri-State Friday morning.Full Story >
Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 20s across the Tri-State Friday morning.Full Story >
Authorities say they are investigating after a small child was seriously hurt and hospitalized earlier this week.Full Story >
Authorities say they are investigating after a small child was seriously hurt and hospitalized earlier this week.Full Story >