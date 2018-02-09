Somali refugee reunites with 11-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio refugee has reunited with her 11-year-old daughter after eight years apart.
WBNS-TV reports Zahra Ali came to the United States from Somalia in 2014. She was able to bring her daughter Sarah Ahmed, but her other daughter Sumaya Ahmed was unable to join.
Ali says she filed for a "Follow to Join" benefit under immigration law for Sumaya soon after arriving in the U.S. On Saturday, Sumaya's plane landed in Columbus and she was able to see her mother's face for the first time in eight years.
Community Refugee and Immigration Services says only seven Somalis have been allowed to the U.S. since an appeals court overruled President Donald Trump's travel ban in December.
Sumaya tearfully said she is "very, very happy" to be with her family again.
Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/
