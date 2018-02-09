Up in smoke: Private pot club opens in metro Boston

The Summit Lounge will give people, who pay a $50 monthly membership fee, a place to smoke marijuana, consume edibles and relax with friends. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

WORCESTER, MA (WCVB/CNN) – A private cannabis smoking club opens Friday in metropolitan Boston.

The Summit Lounge will give people, who pay a $50 monthly membership fee, a place to smoke marijuana, consume edibles and relax with friends.

It’s a bring-our-own establishment. No pot will be sold there.

“To our knowledge, it’s the first one in Massachusetts,” co-owner Kyle Moon said

Members can bring their own paraphernalia or rent it from the lounge.

It’s a family business run by Kyle and his brother Jake Moon, along with their parents.

"In an industry that is naturally -- how do I say this? -- illegitimate, we want to provide that legitimacy," Kyle Moon said.

The brothers said they've been working closely with city officials, and have plenty of rules -- no selling drugs, no alcohol and no video recording inside the club.

People who want to join must go through an application process that includes an in-person interview and a tour of the lounge.

Moon told Worcester Magazine the idea is based on a similar establishment in Colorado, where weed-centered entrepreneurs must navigate slightly different, but similarly strict regulations.

"We want to help build the industry in a positive way," he said.

