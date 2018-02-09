Ohio Amish man dies after horse-drawn trailer overturns - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Ohio Amish man dies after horse-drawn trailer overturns

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - An Amish man has been crushed to death by a load of lumber when his horse-drawn trailer overturned in northeast Ohio's Ashland County.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports 51-year-old Meno Yoder, of Polk, died in an accident that occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Route 89 in Jackson Township.

The State Highway Patrol says Yoder fell from the flat-bed trailer after it left the roadway and that a large load of lumber he was transporting fell on top of him.

