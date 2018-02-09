Bourbon tourism coming to northern Kentucky

Bourbon tourism has come to Northern Kentucky with the launch of The B-Line, a group of craft distilleries, bars and restaurants.

The B-Line includes three Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour Distilleries; five bars that are dedicated to bourbon and carry at least 100 brands; and four restaurants that carry at least 50 brands of bourbon. Members are spread across Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties as well as east into Mason County, which is just about an hour from Northern Kentucky on the AA Highway.

NKY was recently designated the "Official Gateway" to the famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail located in the heart of the state.

"Kentucky is known around the world for its bourbon, and now Northern Kentucky is more firmly tethered to that great tradition and outstanding product," said Eric Summe, President and CEO of Northern Kentucky CVB. "Beginning this year, when visitors cross the Ohio River into Northern Kentucky, they'll be crossing the Bourbon Line and making a 'B-Line' into the epicenter of bourbon culture."

Visitors can complete their own bourbon experience in Northern Kentucky by visiting at least two of the distilleries, two of the restaurants, and two of The B-Line bars and having their B-Line passport stamped, which allows the holder to receive "some awesome bourbon swag," said Julie Kirkpatrick, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of meetNKY, Northern Kentucky CVB.

Distilleries

New Riff Distilling, Newport.

Boone County Distilling Co., Richwood.

The Old Pogue Distillery, Maysville.

Restaurants

Bouquet, Covington.

The Purple Poulet, Dayton.

Tousey House Tavern, Burlington.

Chandler's on Market, Maysville.

Bars

Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, Covington.

The Prohibition Bourbon Bar at Newberry Bros, Newport.

Wiseguy Lounge, Covington.

Bourbon Haus 1841, Covington.

The Globe, Covington.

