Pedestrian hit while standing outside vehicle on I-71/75

The pedestrian crash happened on I-71/75 near the Cut-in-the-Hill (ODOT)

The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.

A person was hit while standing outside a vehicle at the Kyles Lane exit near the Cut-in-the-Hill about 6:45 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The individual had been involved in a crash and exited their vehicle, authorities said.

Only one southbound lane is open.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

