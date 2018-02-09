Pedestrian hit while standing outside vehicle on I-71/75 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Pedestrian hit while standing outside vehicle on I-71/75

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.

A person was hit while standing outside a vehicle at the Kyles Lane exit near the Cut-in-the-Hill about 6:45 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The individual had been involved in a crash and exited their vehicle, authorities said.

Only one southbound lane is open. 

