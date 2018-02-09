Kentucky deputy shoots suspect during attempted traffic stop

GLENDALE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on a rural road.
Trooper Jeff Gregory tells news outlets that a deputy and a trooper responding to a report of a reckless driver Thursday evening tried to stop the car "for a good ways." Gregory says the car eventually turned around and came toward the officers.
At some point, shots were fired, but no details were released. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.
No further details were immediately released.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Five people are hurt after an ambulance crash on Route 122 Friday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol troopers.Full Story >
Five people are hurt after an ambulance crash on Route 122 Friday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol troopers.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The principal of Elder High School met face-to-face with the school's biggest supporters Thursday, following a racially charged incident at a basketball game this past week.Full Story >
The principal of Elder High School met face-to-face with the school's biggest supporters Thursday, following a racially charged incident at a basketball game this past week.Full Story >
Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 20s across the Tri-State Friday morning.Full Story >
Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 20s across the Tri-State Friday morning.Full Story >
Authorities say they are investigating after a small child was seriously hurt and hospitalized earlier this week.Full Story >
Authorities say they are investigating after a small child was seriously hurt and hospitalized earlier this week.Full Story >