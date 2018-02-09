Kentucky deputy shoots suspect during attempted traffic stop - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kentucky deputy shoots suspect during attempted traffic stop

GLENDALE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on a rural road.

Trooper Jeff Gregory tells news outlets that a deputy and a trooper responding to a report of a reckless driver Thursday evening tried to stop the car "for a good ways." Gregory says the car eventually turned around and came toward the officers.

At some point, shots were fired, but no details were released. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

No further details were immediately released.

