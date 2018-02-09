Ambulance involved in head-on crash in Warren County - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Ambulance involved in head-on crash in Warren County

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Five people are hurt after an ambulance crash on State Route 122 Friday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol troopers.

The head-on collision happened near Hart Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Clearcreek Township authorities are on the scene with OSP. 

