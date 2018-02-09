Woman testifies against man who killed her toddler son

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.
The Columbus Dispatch reports 28-year-old Dainesha Stevens told a jury in Columbus on Thursday that she and 27-year-old Kurt Flood hatched a plan to get rid of 14-month-old Cameron Beckford's body by stuffing it in a backpack that police found in Big Walnut Creek in December 2014.
Flood faces murder and other charges. Stevens pleaded guilty in March 2015 to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges. She will be sentenced after Flood's trial.
Stevens testified Flood beat Cameron with a hairbrush after he broke a coffee mug on Dec. 24, 2014, and that he died two days later.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Five people are hurt after an ambulance crash on Route 122 Friday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol troopers.Full Story >
Five people are hurt after an ambulance crash on Route 122 Friday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol troopers.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The principal of Elder High School met face-to-face with the school's biggest supporters Thursday, following a racially charged incident at a basketball game this past week.Full Story >
The principal of Elder High School met face-to-face with the school's biggest supporters Thursday, following a racially charged incident at a basketball game this past week.Full Story >
Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 20s across the Tri-State Friday morning.Full Story >
Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 20s across the Tri-State Friday morning.Full Story >
Authorities say they are investigating after a small child was seriously hurt and hospitalized earlier this week.Full Story >
Authorities say they are investigating after a small child was seriously hurt and hospitalized earlier this week.Full Story >