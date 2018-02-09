Woman testifies against man who killed her toddler son

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 28-year-old Dainesha Stevens told a jury in Columbus on Thursday that she and 27-year-old Kurt Flood hatched a plan to get rid of 14-month-old Cameron Beckford's body by stuffing it in a backpack that police found in Big Walnut Creek in December 2014.

Flood faces murder and other charges. Stevens pleaded guilty in March 2015 to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges. She will be sentenced after Flood's trial.

Stevens testified Flood beat Cameron with a hairbrush after he broke a coffee mug on Dec. 24, 2014, and that he died two days later.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

