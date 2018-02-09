Charges dropped against 2 convicted in 1995 Kentucky killing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky attorney general's office has moved to dismiss the murder charges against two men convicted of killing a woman 26 years ago in what authorities said was part of a satanic ritual.

News outlets report the motion filed Thursday says Garr Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Dewayne Clark were convicted in the 1992 killing of Rhonda Sue Warford with defective evidence and possible perjured testimony from a police officer.

Meade Circuit Judge Bruce T. Butler vacated their convictions in 2016, citing new DNA testing. His ruling was upheld by the state Supreme Court.

Meade County prosecutors chose to retry the men, and had a grand jury indict them for perjury and kidnapping. Butler dismissed those new charges last month, calling them vindictive.

The attorney general's office says it will continue investigating Warford's death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.