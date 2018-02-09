Budget bill exempts Berea College from costly endowment tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The bill U.S. lawmakers passed to keep the government open also included some good news for Kentucky's Berea College by exempting them from a tax on their endowment.
The small school in Appalachia does not charge tuition and only accepts students who cannot afford to pay. The school relies mostly on its $1 billion endowment. But the Republican tax plan that passed last year included a tax on the school's endowment that would have cost it $1 million a year.
Republicans blamed Democrats for the tax, pointing out they refused to allow an amendment at the time that would have exempted the school. Democrats blamed Republicans for rushing through a bill that did not adhere to the Senate's rules.
Sen. Mitch McConnell said he insisted the exemption be part of the budget bill.
