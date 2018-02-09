Ohio prosecutor looking into allegations against instructor

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor is looking into allegations against a flute instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported earlier this week that the school's investigation into complaints in 2016 against then-professor Bradley Garner found evidence of "pervasive" misconduct, including "unwanted sexual advances and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature" back to the 1990s.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) told The Enquirer that the university has been cooperative as he seeks to "examine what they have" before deciding whether to pursue a case.
The College-Conservatory Of Music's interim dean recommended firing Garner, but the 61-year-old star flutist remained until his December retirement. He denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit, calling the school's investigation a "rumor-seeking, undisciplined witch hunt."
