Ohio court upholds death sentence for Craigslist killer of 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers.
The court ruled Friday in the case of death row inmate Richard Beasley. The 58-year-old Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on an Ohio farm.
The court rejected arguments by Beasley's attorneys that he was denied a fair trial because a judge rejected requests to move the trial because of publicity, and that there wasn't enough evidence to convict him.
The court ordered Beasley resentenced on noncapital charges including attempted murder and robbery.
Defense attorney Donald Gallick said he was disappointed, and planned an appeal in the federal courts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
At least seven Tri-State police departments are looking for Charles Bradley Chandler Jr., who they say is responsible for several thefts.Full Story >
At least seven Tri-State police departments are looking for Charles Bradley Chandler Jr., who they say is responsible for several thefts.Full Story >
Friday evening will be cloudy and cool then it will be chilly overnight.Full Story >
Friday evening will be cloudy and cool then it will be chilly overnight.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
A teen is facing charges after threats were found written this week in an Edgewood High School bathroom.Full Story >
A teen is facing charges after threats were found written this week in an Edgewood High School bathroom.Full Story >
Attorneys for the Carlisle cheerleader, Brooke "Skylar" Richardson, accused of killing, burning, then burying her baby in the family's backyard this past summer just filed a motion for a change of venueFull Story >
Attorneys for the Carlisle cheerleader, Brooke "Skylar" Richardson, accused of killing, burning, then burying her baby in the family's backyard this past summer just filed a motion for a change of venueFull Story >