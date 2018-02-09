Ex-judge to serve 20 years for sex trafficking

Timothy Nolan at a court appearance in 2017 (FOX19 NOW)

A former Campbell County Judge could serve 20 years in prison for human trafficking of adults and minors.

Timothy Nolan on Friday pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts against 19 victims.

Nolan, 71, of California, Ky., a former local school board member, was originally charged in a criminal complaint by the Campbell County Police Department for crimes that occurred between 2010 and 2017.

He was later indicted on 28 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts.

As part of his plea agreement, Nolan will pay a $110,000 fine, a large portion of which will go into the Human Trafficking Victims Fund established by Kentucky lawmakers in 2013.

Nolan is also subject to lifetime sex offender registration.

Prosecutors’ recommended sentences totaling 20 years in prison. Nolan will remain in custody at the Campbell County Detention Center pending his sentencing March 29.

“The punishment in this case does not undo the trauma inflicted on the victims, but it brings closure and some justice,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said. “I want to thank the Campbell County Police Department and our special prosecutions team for working this case.”

