Kentucky hopes website will track Medicaid work requirements

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky became the first state with a work requirement for Medicaid and now the state has to build a mobile-friendly website that works.
State officials hope nearly half a million people will use their smartphones to log their hours so the government can keep track of who is meeting the requirements. It's the kind of government program that often draws disdain from small-government Republicans, but some in this red state have embraced it as a model of efficiency.
Government-run websites are notorious for their glitches, including the disastrous 2013 rollout of HealthCare.gov.
State officials insist this time will be different. In January, Kentucky officials quietly began testing the new website with people who get food stamps.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
