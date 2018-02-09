House OKs bill raising limits on sales by microbreweries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - When someone wants to purchase a keg of beer from craft brewer Adam Watson, he has to turn them away because Kentucky law limits his sales per customer.

That would change if a bill passed by the state House on Friday becomes law.

The bill would raise the daily limit on per-customer sales by Kentucky craft brewers. The measure would allow microbreweries to sell up to 31 gallons (117 liters) - the equivalent of two kegs - to each customer at their places of business. The current limit equals a case of 12-ounce beers (2.25 gallons or 8.5 liters).

Watson, co-owner of Against the Grain, a Louisville-based craft brewery, says he and other craft brewers are losing business because of the current limits.

The bill cleared the House on a 68-15 vote.

The legislation is House Bill 136.

