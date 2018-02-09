Meijer recalls Greek, low-fat yogurt after customer finds glass pieces

Meijer is recalling some of its yogurt after glass pieces were found in one of the cups.

The recall impacts select Greek and low-fat yogurt with an expiration date of March 8, 2018.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Meijer issued the recall after a customer returned a yogurt cup with two small pieces of glass in it. After an investigation at a manufacturing facility, they discovered there was a risk of contamination.

The yogurt was sold at stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

List of recalled yogurts:

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz. with UPC 7-08820-12657-2

Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz. with UPC 7-08820-41513-3

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz. with UPC 7-60236-11601-1

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz. with UPC 7-60236-11603-5

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz. with UPC 7-60236-12418-4

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz. with UPC 7-60236-12431-3

The FDA said the hazard risk is considered low.

People who bought yogurt affected by the recall are asked to throw it away or return it to a Meijer store for a refund. Anyone with questions on the recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704.