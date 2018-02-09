Alliance kindergarten student brings gun onto bus

An Alliance kindergarten student brought a gun on to a school bus on Feb. 9.(Source: Raycom Media)

An Alliance kindergarten student brought a gun on to a school bus on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Alliance City School District the bus driver was able to get the gun away from the student safely.

Superintendent Jeffery Talbert said the student brought a gun onto the bus in their backpack.

"We had this unfortunate incident of a weapon being brought on a school bus, but our staff acted quickly to secure the weapon," said Talbert. "In this situation our bus driver acted accordingly to district policy and procedures, and in doing so, made what could have been a very, very dangerous situation go as well as it possibly could," Talbert said.

Cleveland 19 reached out to the Alliance Police Department multiple times Friday, but officers wouldn’t give any information about the situation. However, a lieutenant told the Alliance Review the student was a 5-year-old boy who didn’t mean any harm. He thought it was a pellet gun and he wanted to show his friends. Turns out, the gun was a loaded .32 caliber revolver his grandmother kept for self-defense.

The school said at the time there was only one other student on the bus and they showed the gun to that student.

No one was injured in the incident.

Talbert in a Facebook post thanked the student who was brave enough to report the gun.

He also thanked the bus driver for handling the situation calmly and safely.

The Alliance Police Department is working with the school district on the investigation.

Alliance City Schools said the safety of students is their top priority.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

