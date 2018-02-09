Ex-Kentucky judge enters plea deal in human trafficking case

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky judge has entered into a plea agreement in a human-trafficking case.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said in a news release Friday that 71-year-old Timothy Nolan will be sentenced March 29. Prosecutors are recommending 20 years for the 21 counts. The release said the agreement also calls for Nolan to pay $110,000.
Nolan is a former Campbell County District Court judge. The news release says the felony charges he pleaded to include human trafficking of adults, promoting human trafficking of minors and unlawful transaction with minors.
Nolan's lawyer told The Cincinnati Enquirer that Nolan would be eligible for parole in four years.
Some of Nolan's pleas were Alford pleas, meaning he maintains innocence but acknowledges sufficient evidence for a conviction.
