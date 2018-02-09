Defense requests change of venue for teen mom accused of killing, burning baby

Richardson at her first court appearance. (FOX19 NOW)

Attorneys for the Carlisle cheerleader, 18-year-old Brooke "Skylar" Richardson, accused of killing, burning, then burying her baby in the family's backyard this past summer just filed a motion for a change of venue in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Donald Oda struck part of that motion from the record.

Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

She is free now on a $50,000 bond.

There is no word from the judge when the decision will be made.

A Warren County judge issued a gag order in August after Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell confirmed the victim was was a baby girl. The baby girl he said, was murdered, then burned in the family fire pit and buried in the back yard, gory details, which are tearing people in the county apart.

Richardson’s trial is scheduled to begin April 16.

