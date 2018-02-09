Man accused in fatal shooting of teen gets 25-year sentence

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An 18-year-old man accused of firing the shots that killed one teenage boy and wounded another has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Blade reports that Andrew Foster-Martin was sentenced Friday in Toledo after pleading guilty earlier to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery. The Toledo man had been charged with murder and other counts in the Feb. 22, 2017 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Collin Doyle and the wounding of a 16-year-old who was left paralyzed.

Police say the Foster-Martin man fired at least two shots into a vehicle carrying Doyle and the other teen. Authorities said the two teens were shot in the back as they were driving away from what investigators called a drug deal gone bad.

Foster-Martin's attorney, Brad Hubbell, declined to comment Friday.

