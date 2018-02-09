Written bathroom threat leads to charges for Edgewood High junior

A teen is facing charges after threats were found written this week in an Edgewood High School bathroom.

Butler County deputies received information earlier this week that someone wrote the following message in one of the boy's restrooms:

This school will be burned to the ground today at 1245. Soon we will all die!!!

The investigation led to felony charges for a 16-year-old boy who was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. The teen is a junior at the school.

“We have to take these things seriously," said Sheriff Richard Jones. "He told the detectives that it was just a prank but we can’t just let statements like this go and no one finds this humorous. I encourage parents to talk to their children about making threats or accusations of harm to schools and other students because there will be consequences."

The incident prompted this release from the Edgewood City School District superintendent:

A message was discovered in an Edgewood High School bathroom threatening to burn down the school at 12:45 pm today. Butler County Sheriff Department (BCSD) was notified immediately to investigate. A lockdown took place in EHS while BCSD searched the building. It has been determined the threat is not credible. The lockdown has been lifted. All our students and staff are safe. There were no other Edgewood schools involved in this lockdown.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.