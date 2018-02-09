Homeowner spots burglar on nanny cam

Luckily, no one else was there at the time, but the homeowner says he doesn't feel any less violated. (Source: Gonzalo family/WPLG/CNN)

WESTON, FL (WPLG/CNN) - A homeowner saw a terrifying scene in his baby monitor this week: a man breaking into his family home.

Luckily, no one else was there at the time, but the homeowner says he doesn't feel any less violated.

Usually, parents use their nanny cam to check on their toddler in her crib.

Wednesday afternoon, they made a startling discovery coming right through the window.

"I'm receiving a notification that someone's in my house," Guillermo Gonzalo said.

Suddenly, he saw a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt prying open the window and climbing right in.

As dad watched it unfold on his smartphone, he called 911.

"Oh, it was horrible. This is your daughter's bedroom," Gonzalo said.

Guillermo said he thinks the bad guy cut the screen and tried going in through the back before breaking into his daughter's window.

"Someone had removed the screen, must've put two screwdrivers or at least a crowbar - jammed it in behind here where there's two notches," he said.

He said the creeper rummaged through the toddler's changing station, then went into his wife's closet "and came immediately for her jewelry box."

After stealing purses and old cell phones, the thief, in an Italia sweatshirt and red gloves, closed his daughter's window before splitting.

Deputies are seen on video arriving moments later.

"You feel powerless. And you're the provider of the house. You're the father, the husband," Gonzalo said. "You've got to make sure people are protected. And this is supposed to be your fortress, and you can't do anything about it."

Gonzalo said he's now using hurricane shutters to protect his home.

Police are still looking for the suspect. They said anyone with information should call Broward County authorities.

Copyright 2018 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.