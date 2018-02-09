Authorities seek help in probe of suspected hate crime

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent in Ohio.
FBI officials and Cincinnati police say Friday the suspected hate crime occurred May 4, 2017, in Cincinnati's Sayler Park neighborhood.
Authorities say the SUV's windows were broken, its tires were slashed and swastikas were scratched into the paint. The FBI special agent in charge says authorities believe it was targeted because of its owner's Middle Eastern descent.
A suspect in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was captured on surveillance video.
The FBI asks anyone with information to call the FBI in Cincinnati or contact tips.fbi.gov.
A $3,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
At least seven Tri-State police departments are looking for Charles Bradley Chandler Jr., who they say is responsible for several thefts.Full Story >
At least seven Tri-State police departments are looking for Charles Bradley Chandler Jr., who they say is responsible for several thefts.Full Story >
Friday evening will be cloudy and cool then it will be chilly overnight.Full Story >
Friday evening will be cloudy and cool then it will be chilly overnight.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.Full Story >
A teen is facing charges after threats were found written this week in an Edgewood High School bathroom.Full Story >
A teen is facing charges after threats were found written this week in an Edgewood High School bathroom.Full Story >
Attorneys for the Carlisle cheerleader, Brooke "Skylar" Richardson, accused of killing, burning, then burying her baby in the family's backyard this past summer just filed a motion for a change of venueFull Story >
Attorneys for the Carlisle cheerleader, Brooke "Skylar" Richardson, accused of killing, burning, then burying her baby in the family's backyard this past summer just filed a motion for a change of venueFull Story >