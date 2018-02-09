Emmy-winning 'House of Cards' actor Reg Cathey dies

Reg E. Cathey attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - Reg E. Cathey, an actor whose role in "House of Cards" earned him acclaim, died Friday in New York. He was 59.

On Netflix's "House of Cards," Cathey portrayed Freddy Hayes, a barbecue restaurant owner whose life is altered, and not for the better, by rib-loving politician Frank Underwood.

For his work on "House of Cards," Cathey earned and Emmy as outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2015. He was nominated for an Emmy three times, Variety reported.

Cathey's long list of acting credits on TV and film include "The Wire," "Tank Girl," "Grimm" and "Fantastic Four."

'The Wire" creator David Simon tweeted about Cathey's death Friday, saying "Not only a fine, masterful actor - but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set."

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

House of Cards co-creator Beau Willimon also paid tribute to Cathey, describing him as "brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent."

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018

Cathey was born in Huntsville, AL, where he got his start in acting in plays at J.O. Johnson High School, according to his imDb page.

He studied theatre at the University of Michigan and Yale School of Drama.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.