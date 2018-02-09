Emmy-winning 'House of Cards' actor Reg Cathey dies

Cathey also gained acclaim for his role in "The Wire." His long list of acting credits on TV and film include "Tank Girl," "Grimm" and "Fantastic Four."Full Story >
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.
Former Grateful Dead lyricist and cyber civil liberties organization founder John Perry Barlow has died.
Character actor Mickey Jones died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from "effects of a long illness."
Jennifer Garner is headed back to television and this time, she won't be needing any colorful wigs.
Warner Bros. is eying a new actor to portray the Clown Prince of Crime
There are only two monocultural entertainment properties anymore: Game of Thrones and Star Wars. And one of those is ending next year.
Amazon is developing a western miniseries for Arnold Schwarzenegger
Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.
On The Walking Dead, the only weapon with an official name is Lucille, Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. But there are other characters with signature weapons,
Netflix has reportedly outbid other deep-pocketed streaming services and ordered two seasons of The Politician, a musical comedy series from Glee's Ryan Murphy
Kylie Jenner has welcomed her baby daughter with Travis Scott into the world.
Best Buy is officially pulling the plug on music CDs, and another retail giant may soon join them
